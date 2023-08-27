Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $37,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.