Rhumbline Advisers Has $39.65 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $39,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,015,000 after purchasing an additional 922,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,506,000 after buying an additional 101,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,112,000 after buying an additional 323,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $70.46.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

