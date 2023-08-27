Rhumbline Advisers Has $42.31 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $42,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.6 %

MKC stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

