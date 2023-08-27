Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Ameren worth $38,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $80.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.58. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.