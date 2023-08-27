Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,911 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,357 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Regions Financial worth $37,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

