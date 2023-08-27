Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $34,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $63,014,000. Amundi raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after buying an additional 109,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,770,000 after buying an additional 84,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $437.90.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $429.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.71. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

