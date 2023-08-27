Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,351 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $44,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $220,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,229. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.99 and a twelve month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

