Robert Travis Dobbins Sells 1,700 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $57,001.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,141.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Valvoline Trading Up 1.2 %

VVV opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

