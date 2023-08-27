Ron Shelton Sells 40,000 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CFO Ron Shelton sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $332,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ron Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Ron Shelton sold 33,639 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $286,604.28.

On Thursday, August 17th, Ron Shelton sold 34,245 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $267,453.45.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

NVTS opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,827 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $7,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 116.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $8,462,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Navitas Semiconductor

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.