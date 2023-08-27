Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) CTO Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour Purchases 9,485 Shares

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) CTO Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour purchased 9,485 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $85,270.15. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 292,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,024.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour acquired 713 shares of Root stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,008.79.

Shares of ROOT opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. Root, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.45. Root had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 68.96%. The firm had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Root from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Root by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Root by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Root by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Root by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

