Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 903,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,070 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $75,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $122.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.39.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

