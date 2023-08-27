Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.90% of Saia worth $64,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after buying an additional 31,993 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Saia by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 404,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,975,000 after buying an additional 129,234 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.25.

SAIA stock opened at $407.00 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.70 and a 12 month high of $443.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

