Sandeep Mathrani Purchases 1,300 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE DKS opened at $111.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

