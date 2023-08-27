Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $66.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

