Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,176 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 1,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SK Telecom Price Performance

SKM stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

