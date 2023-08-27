Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,371 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AOS opened at $69.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

