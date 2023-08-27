Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $334.13 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.