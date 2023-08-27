Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $226,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 305,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 72.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 166,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 69,782 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 26.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,389 shares of company stock worth $3,396,426 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. CL King started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.