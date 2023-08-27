Scotia Capital Inc. Has $554,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC opened at $210.65 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

