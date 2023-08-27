Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $110.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.84. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

