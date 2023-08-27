Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE FTV opened at $77.02 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

