Scott H. Galit Sells 16,564 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $97,727.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,299,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 198.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAYO

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,938,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797,758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,744,000 after buying an additional 831,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.