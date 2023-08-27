Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Shares Down 6.6%

Security Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:SYBJF – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Security Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Security Bank Company Profile

Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Financial Markets, Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and All Other segments. The Financial Markets segment offers money market, foreign exchange, financial derivatives, securities distribution, asset management, and trust and fiduciary services.

