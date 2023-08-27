Short Interest in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Grows By 50.3%

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the July 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

AAON Trading Up 1.2 %

AAON opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. AAON has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.82.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AAON will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $44.44 to $51.11 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,814,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,528.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

