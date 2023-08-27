Short Interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Declines By 96.5%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AppTech Payments Price Performance
Shares of APCXW stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. AppTech Payments has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.
About AppTech Payments
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AppTech Payments
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.