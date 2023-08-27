Short Interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Declines By 96.5%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AppTech Payments Price Performance

Shares of APCXW stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. AppTech Payments has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

About AppTech Payments

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.