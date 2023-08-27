Short Interest in International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Grows By 958.8%

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 958.8% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

International Land Alliance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ILAL opened at $0.07 on Friday. International Land Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.55.

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

