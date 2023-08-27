Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Drops By 96.6%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KDDI Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.08. KDDI has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.
About KDDI
