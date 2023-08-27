Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Drops By 96.6%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.08. KDDI has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

