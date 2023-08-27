Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Shares Down 0.9%

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €45.72 ($49.70) and last traded at €45.72 ($49.70). Approximately 287,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €46.13 ($50.14).

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is €49.85 and its 200 day moving average is €51.76.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

