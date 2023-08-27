Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 2,600 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed
In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,331.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chemed Stock Performance
NYSE:CHE opened at $505.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $529.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.91. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $574.66.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chemed Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.
Chemed Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
