Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 47,400 Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 188.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Avanos Medical by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNS shares. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CL King started coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of AVNS opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.16. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

