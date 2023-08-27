Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 882,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after buying an additional 577,731 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 498,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

ACAD stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,827.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,972 shares of company stock worth $3,891,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

