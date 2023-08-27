Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 78.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77,140 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $70,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,471. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

