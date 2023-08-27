Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.38 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,739,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,259,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,904,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,184,000 after purchasing an additional 315,701 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $31.77 on Friday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

