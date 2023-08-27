Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,602 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $34.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

