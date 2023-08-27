Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in News were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NWSA opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. News’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Insider Activity at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,993.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380 in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

