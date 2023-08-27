Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,000 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,121,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 40,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.09 and a 52-week high of $194.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.74.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

