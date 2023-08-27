Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 666 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,483,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,659,000 after buying an additional 368,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after buying an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,507,000 after buying an additional 442,525 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.77. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,235.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,235.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $113,273.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at $383,663.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,268. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

