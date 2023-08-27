Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 9,213 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,993,980 shares of company stock worth $70,069,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.