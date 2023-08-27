Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

