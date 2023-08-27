SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells $58,925.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $58,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SMART Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.85. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SMART Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

