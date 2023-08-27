SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

