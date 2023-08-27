Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $86.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.83.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $115.94 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in Splunk by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 55,285 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

