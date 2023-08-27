STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of STERIS worth $40,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of STERIS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in STERIS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in STERIS by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on STE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.60.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $226.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.10%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

