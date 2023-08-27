StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.77. EchoStar has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in EchoStar by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

