T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,035 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.