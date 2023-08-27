TD Cowen Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $90.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.45.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at $991,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $798,626. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

