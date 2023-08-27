Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Position Trimmed by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Tetra Tech worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 139.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Tetra Tech by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Tetra Tech by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

TTEK stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $122.86 and a one year high of $173.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

