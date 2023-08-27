The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $44,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 259,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 76,931 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $71.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

