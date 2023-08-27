The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO R. Alexandra Keith Sells 781 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $153.54 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.75. The firm has a market cap of $361.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.