Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Trading Down 0.8%

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00. Approximately 257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.49.

Thomasville Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans, as well as wealth management and mobile banking services.

